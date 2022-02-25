SEC Baseball: Week 2 Score Predictions

Here's how each team could fare through the second weekend of the collegiate baseball season.

The second weekend of college baseball is looking to be action-packed for the entire SEC.

All 14 SEC programs will face off this weekend, with some having easier matchups than others. Each conference team has a record of .500 or better, with six teams still undefeated on the season. However, it is still very early, and it's not clear which teams will rise to the top by the end of the season.

Here are my predictions for how each series will turn out this weekend.

Pennsylvania at Texas A&M

Texas A&M (4-0) might have started the season undefeated, but how good are the Aggies? The team had two close victories against Fordham, so I expect that they will play Pennsylvania (0-0) close as well. I think they will let one game slip away this time but still finish with a 2-1 series victory.

George Washington at South Carolina

South Carolina's (3-1) lone loss of the season came Saturday's game against UNC Greensboro...which isn't something to brag about. George Washington (0-3) looks to be worse than UNC Greensboro, so the Gamecocks can probably pull off a close sweep this weekend.

Western Michigan at Kentucky

Kentucky (4-0) swept Jacksonville State last weekend, then narrowly defeated Bellarmine. Western Michigan (1-2) might be the toughest opponent the Wildcats have faced so far. Still, Kentucky should pull away with a 2-1 series victory this weekend.

Iona at No. 18 Tennessee

How much of a test will Iona (0-3) be for Tennessee (4-0)? Honestly, probably not much of one at all. The Vols should sweep this series pretty easily.

VCU at No. 3 Ole Miss

VCU (2-2) might give the Rebels (4-0) a run for their money... by playing them a bit closer in one game. Ole Miss has too much talent for a decent VCU team to contain. Although they might be able to keep up at some point this weekend, Ole Miss will get a solid sweep in the end.

Northern Kentucky at No. 7 Mississippi State

Mississippi State (2-2) faced a tough test in their opening weekend series, but this weekend should be a piece of cake for the Bulldogs. MSU should get a clean sweep against Northern Kentucky (0-3).

Akron at No. 16 Georgia

Georgia (4-0) could be a serious force this season, but it's hard to tell right now given the caliber of the teams the Bulldogs have faced so far. They should continue on the right track against Akron (1-2) and pick up their second sweep of the season.

No. 2 Arkansas at the Karbach Round Rock Classic

Arkansas (2-1) will start their series at the Karbach Round Rock Classic against Indiana (0-3), which should be an easy victory for the Razorbacks. Saturday's game against Stanford (3-1) might be a different story-- both teams have dropped games to weak opponents, but the Cardinal seems to have the upper hand. The Razorbacks will face Louisiana (3-1) on Sunday for a likely victory, giving them a 2-1 record in the tournament.

Alabama at No. 1 Texas

Alabama (5-0) is serving as the SEC's sacrificial lamb this weekend. They have scraped by with some close wins against small programs but don't have much of a chance against Texas (5-0). The Crimson Tide will likely be the first member of the SEC to be swept this season.

Army at No. 5 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt (2-2) started the season with a series loss to Oklahoma State and doesn't look near as dominant as they were last season. They should get the series win against Army (1-2), but I wouldn't be surprised if the Commodores drop one game to the Black Knights.

Georgia State at No. 15 Florida

The Gators (3-2) had a tough start to the season as they dropped their opening series to Liberty. They have rebounded well since then and should be able to sweep Georgia Southern (1-3)-- a team that faced Tennessee last weekend-- easily.

Missouri at UL Monroe

Missouri (4-1) has jumped out to a good start this season with their only loss coming against Nicholls. They look to keep that going against Louisiana-Monroe (1-2). The Tigers probably won't get the sweep, but a 2-1 series victory will still be great for the program.

Yale at Auburn

Auburn (3-1) pulled off a surprising upset win against Texas Tech last weekend and could keep that momentum going. There's no telling how talented Yale is-- the Bulldogs have not played a game this season-- but I expect the Tigers to come away with a 2-1 series win.

Towson at No. 8 LSU

Last but not least are the LSU Tigers (3-1). LSU soundly defeated Maine last weekend before dropping a midweek game to Louisiana Tech. Ultimately, that shouldn't do much to stop the Tigers against Towson (0-4), and they should easily get the series sweep.