Where Mississippi State Baseball is Ranked after Week 11
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are back in the polls after their first road SEC series win of the year. MSU traveled to Nashville on a five-game winning streak, but game one was a reality check.
The Bulldogs were shut out on Friday 4-0, and the offense looked terrible. It was a discouraging opening game, and it was a concern whether they could bounce back.
They did bounce back, and they jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to the MVP of the weekend, Hunter Hines. The Bulldogs held a narrow 5-4 lead going into the top of the ninth, but clutch RBI hits from second baseman Ethan Pulliam and catcher Joe Powell gave them a 7-4 lead.
Tyler Davis closed out the game to even the series. Anytime these two programs match up in Nashville, it is always wild, and game three was no different. MSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead, and their starter Jurrangelo Cijntje was cruising.
However, the Commodores would not go quietly as they rallied to take a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh. The Bulldogs had seen their lead evaporate, and it was not the first time they had felt that feeling on the road as they blew a lead in Oxford and Gainesville, which cost them a series win.
This time, they fought back, and Hines launched a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to give MSU an 8-7 lead. Tyson Hardin came out in the bottom of the ninth and got three groundouts to end it.
The biggest struggle for this team was performing late in games, but they did it in Nashville, and it got them a series win over the 11th-ranked Commodores. This team is playing their best baseball at the right time, and they are back in the polls after a month-long hiatus.
Baseball America Poll
1. Texas A&M
2. Arkansas
3. Tennessee
4. Clemson
5. Florida State
6. East Carolina
7. North Carolina
8. Duke
9. Kentucky
10. Virginia
11. Oregon State
12. UC Irvine
13. NC State
14. Vanderbilt
15. Wake Forest
16. Oklahoma State
17. Alabama
18. South Carolina
19. Oklahoma
20. West Virginia
21. Oregon
22. Louisiana
23. Mississippi State
24. Indiana State
25. San Diego
D1 Baseball Poll
1. Texas A&M
2. Arkansas
3. Tennessee
4. Clemson
5. East Carolina
6. Oregon State
7. Florida State
8. Kentucky
9. UC Irvine
10. Duke
11. Virginia
12. North Carolina
13. Wake Forest
14. Oklahoma State
15. South Carolina
16. Mississippi State
17. Vanderbilt
18. Louisiana
19. Georgia
20. NC State
21. Arizona
22. Oklahoma
23. Alabama
24. Indiana State
25. Utah