Cowbell Corner

Where Mississippi State Baseball is Ranked after Week 11

Where do the Bulldogs fall in the polls after a series win? 

Jacob Bain

Hunter Hines
Hunter Hines / Mississippi State Athletics

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are back in the polls after their first road SEC series win of the year. MSU traveled to Nashville on a five-game winning streak, but game one was a reality check. 

The Bulldogs were shut out on Friday 4-0, and the offense looked terrible. It was a discouraging opening game, and it was a concern whether they could bounce back. 

They did bounce back, and they jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to the MVP of the weekend, Hunter Hines. The Bulldogs held a narrow 5-4 lead going into the top of the ninth, but clutch RBI hits from second baseman Ethan Pulliam and catcher Joe Powell gave them a 7-4 lead. 

Tyler Davis closed out the game to even the series. Anytime these two programs match up in Nashville, it is always wild, and game three was no different. MSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead, and their starter Jurrangelo Cijntje was cruising. 

However, the Commodores would not go quietly as they rallied to take a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh. The Bulldogs had seen their lead evaporate, and it was not the first time they had felt that feeling on the road as they blew a lead in Oxford and Gainesville, which cost them a series win. 

This time, they fought back, and Hines launched a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to give MSU an 8-7 lead. Tyson Hardin came out in the bottom of the ninth and got three groundouts to end it. 

The biggest struggle for this team was performing late in games, but they did it in Nashville, and it got them a series win over the 11th-ranked Commodores. This team is playing their best baseball at the right time, and they are back in the polls after a month-long hiatus. 

Baseball America Poll

1. Texas A&M

2. Arkansas 

3. Tennessee 

4. Clemson

5. Florida State

6. East Carolina 

7. North Carolina 

8. Duke

9. Kentucky 

10. Virginia 

11. Oregon State

12. UC Irvine 

13. NC State

14. Vanderbilt 

15. Wake Forest

16. Oklahoma State

17. Alabama

18. South Carolina 

19. Oklahoma 

20. West Virginia 

21. Oregon 

22. Louisiana 

23. Mississippi State

24. Indiana State

25. San Diego

D1 Baseball Poll

1. Texas A&M

2. Arkansas 

3. Tennessee 

4. Clemson

5. East Carolina 

6. Oregon State

7. Florida State

8. Kentucky 

9. UC Irvine 

10. Duke 

11. Virginia 

12. North Carolina 

13. Wake Forest 

14. Oklahoma State

15. South Carolina 

16. Mississippi State

17. Vanderbilt 

18. Louisiana 

19. Georgia 

20. NC State

21. Arizona 

22. Oklahoma 

23. Alabama 

24. Indiana State 

25. Utah

Published |Modified
Jacob Bain

JACOB BAIN

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.