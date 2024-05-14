Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus North Alabama
Top of the 9th
Schuelke gets a strikeout, one down.
Loving rips a single into left field.
Chance catches a line drive, two down.
Schuelke gets a strikeout looking to end it.
MSU wins 8-4.
Bottom of the 8th
Pulliam pops out to the first baseman, one down.
O'Brien works a walk.
Powell hits his third home run of the day.
Chance flies out to right field, two down.
Mershon grounds out to the first baseman to end the inning.
MSU leads 7-4.
Top of the 8th
Jensen smokes a double down the line.
Hines cannot field it cleanly. Runners on the corners.
Kohler throws to Hines, one down. A run scores.
Knight rips an RBI single into center field.
Kohler throws to Pulliam, two down. Runner on first.
Schuelke gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Justus Agosto will take over on the mound for UNA.
Mershon rips a double down the left field line. He moves to third on a throwing error.
Jordan lines out to right field. A run scores.
Hines works a walk.
Larry grounds into a fielder's choice. Runner on first, two down.
Kohler strikes out to end the inning.
MSU leads 6-2.
Top of the 7th
Schuelke gets a strikeout, one down.
Pulliam throws to Hines, two down.
Hines tosses to Schuelke for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Larry works a leadoff walk. He moves to third on a throwing error.
Kohler lines out to the shortstop, one down.
Pulliam works a walk.
O'Brien hits groundball, and it goes off Pulliam. Runners on the corners, two down.
Powell smashes his second home run of the day.
UNA will go to the bullpen Anthony Pingeton is the new pitcher.
Chance lines out to center field.
TMSU leads 5-2.
Top of the 6th
Jensen grounds a double down the left field line.
Kohler snags a pop-up, one down.
Dotson hits the batter with a pitch.
Cam Schuelke will take over on the mound for State.
Knight lines an RBI double down the third base line.
Schuelke gets a strikeout, two down.
Schuelke gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Mershon flies out to center field, one down.
UNA will go back to the bullpen and bring in Carson Howard.
Jordan will reach on an infield single.
Hines grounds into a double play to end the inning.
MSU leads 2-1.
Top of the 5th
Luke Dotson will take over on the mound for State.
O'Brien snags it, one down.
Lane reaches on an infield single.
Chance makes the grab, two down.
Dotson issues a walk.
Pulliam steps on the bag for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Larry pops out to the first baseman, one down.
Kohler lines out to left field, two down.
Pulliam rips a double down the left field line.
O'Brien works a walk.
Powell reaches on an infield single to load the bases.
Chance strikes out to end the inning.
MSU leads 2-1.
Top of the 4th
Cook drives a solo home run over the left field wall.
Holcombe gets a strikeout, one down.
Nice stop by Holcombe and he tosses it to Hines, two down.
O'Brien makes the grab for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Powell destorys a ball for a solo home run to left field.
Chance strikes out looking, one down.
Mershon works a walk.
JUNA will go to the bullpen and bring in Justin Battle.
Jordan flies out to center field, two down.
Hines strikes out to end the inning.
MSU leads 2-0.
Top of the 3rd
Colby Holcombe will take over on the hill for Dohm.
Holcombe gets a strikeout, one down.
Jordan makes the grab, two down.
Holcombe gets a strikeout looking for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Kohler strikes out, one down.
Pulliam grounds out to his fellow second baseman, two down.
O'Brien grounds out to the first baseman to end the inning.
MSU leads 1-0.
Top of the 2nd
Chance makes the grab on the run, one down.
Dohm gets a strikeout, two down.
Kohler throws to Hines for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Chance will reach on an infield single. He will take second and third on a wild pitch.
Mershon rips an RBI single into center field. He moves to second on a wild pitch. Moves to third on a throwing error.
Jordan strikes out looking, one down.
Hines strikes out, two down.
Larry flies out to left field to end the inning.
MSU leads 1-0.
Top of the 1st
Dohm gets a strikeout on three straight heaters, one down.
Jordan makes the catch, one down.
Mershon throws to Hines for the third out.
Mississippi State Lineup
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
DH Amani Larry
3B Logan Kohler
2B Ethan Pulliam
CF Michael O'Brien
C Joe Powell
SP Nate Dohm
North Alabama Lineup
DH Cal Cook
3B Gehrig Frei
1B Kyle Machado
LF Andrew Knight
C Andin Johnson
RF Jonathan Lane
CF Dominick McIntyre
2B Bryant Loving
SS Leighton Jenkins
SP John Allen Stogner
The Mississippi State Bulldogs return to Dudy Noble Field to take on the North Alabama Lions. The Bulldogs' weekend in Arkansas was frustrating, as they blew a six-run lead in the series finale. However, they needed a win to stay on the path to hosting, and they got it.
This is an important week for State, as they need a 4-0 week to feel safe about their chances to host. North Alabama will damage MSU's RPI, but it is good to play this game because of the starting pitcher.
Nate Dohm will draw the start for MSU and is the key pitcher. Dohm has missed the last five weekends due to injury, but he could be the missing piece the Bulldogs need in the bullpen.
The key hitter is Ethan Pulliam. The freshman second baseman played well in his last game, with three hits and RBIs.
The youngster needs to keep progressing and become a tough out.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-18) (15-12) versus North Alabama Lions (17-32-1) (9-17-1)
When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network+
Last time out, Lions: North Alabama tied with North Florida 4-4 in their previous game. The game was called after 13 innings due to a travel curfew.
Last time out, Bulldogs: MSU lost their previous game to Arkansas 9-6. State jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but the Razorbacks got all the momentum after a three-run fifth inning.
The Bulldogs could not stop the bleeding as the Razorbacks scored nine unanswered runs.
Mississippi State Starter:
Nate Dohm
North Alabama Starter: