Where Mississippi State Baseball is Ranked after Week 12

Where do the Bulldogs fall in the polls after a series win? 

The Mississippi State Bulldogs took a series from the #23 Alabama this past weekend. Game one was dominated by State as they jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a Hunter Hines home run. 

They were not done there as they added on in bunches, eventually taking a 12-0 lead after an Amani Larry grand slam. The Crimson Tide would add a few runs off of Bulldog starter Khal Stephen, but not enough to prevent a run-rule as State won 13-3 in seven innings. 

Alabama took the lead in game two on a solo home run in the third inning, but the Bulldogs quickly took the lead back thanks to a David Mershon home run. The Crimson Tide would not score another as State starter Jurrangelo Cijntje threw seven innings, allowed one earned run, and struck out eight en route to an 8-1 Bulldog win. 

In game three, Alabama took a 4-0 lead in the second off of Brooks Auger, but the Bulldogs could never bounce back. They tried to rally back in the eighth and the ninth but could never get a big hit as they dropped the series finale 10-5. 

State needed a series win to stay on track to host a regional, and they did just that. Where do they land in the polls after a series win over a ranked opponent? 

Baseball America Poll

1. Tennessee 

2. Texas A&M

3. Arkansas 

4. Clemson

5. Florida State

6. Kentucky 

7. East Carolina

8. North Carolina 

9. Duke

10. Virginia 

11. Oregon State 

12. Mississippi State

13. NC State 

14. Georgia 

15. Wake Forest

16. South Carolina 

17. Oklahoma 

18. UC Irvine 

19. UC Santa Barbara

20. Oregon

21. Oklahoma State

22. Troy 

23. Arizona

24. Indiana State 

25. Texas

D1 Baseball Poll

1. Tennessee 

2. Clemson

3. Texas A&M

4. Kentucky 

5. Arkansas 

6. East Carolina

7. Oregon State 

8. Florida State

9. Duke

10. Virginia 

11. North Carolina 

12. Wake Forest

13. South Carolina

14. Mississippi State

15. Georgia 

16. UC Irvine 

17. Arizona

18. Oklahoma 

19. Oklahoma State

20. Indiana State

21. Troy 

22. Louisiana 

23. NC State

24. Oregon 

25. UC Santa Barbara 

