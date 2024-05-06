Where Mississippi State Baseball is Ranked after Week 12
The Mississippi State Bulldogs took a series from the #23 Alabama this past weekend. Game one was dominated by State as they jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a Hunter Hines home run.
They were not done there as they added on in bunches, eventually taking a 12-0 lead after an Amani Larry grand slam. The Crimson Tide would add a few runs off of Bulldog starter Khal Stephen, but not enough to prevent a run-rule as State won 13-3 in seven innings.
Alabama took the lead in game two on a solo home run in the third inning, but the Bulldogs quickly took the lead back thanks to a David Mershon home run. The Crimson Tide would not score another as State starter Jurrangelo Cijntje threw seven innings, allowed one earned run, and struck out eight en route to an 8-1 Bulldog win.
In game three, Alabama took a 4-0 lead in the second off of Brooks Auger, but the Bulldogs could never bounce back. They tried to rally back in the eighth and the ninth but could never get a big hit as they dropped the series finale 10-5.
State needed a series win to stay on track to host a regional, and they did just that. Where do they land in the polls after a series win over a ranked opponent?
Baseball America Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Texas A&M
3. Arkansas
4. Clemson
5. Florida State
6. Kentucky
7. East Carolina
8. North Carolina
9. Duke
10. Virginia
11. Oregon State
12. Mississippi State
13. NC State
14. Georgia
15. Wake Forest
16. South Carolina
17. Oklahoma
18. UC Irvine
19. UC Santa Barbara
20. Oregon
21. Oklahoma State
22. Troy
23. Arizona
24. Indiana State
25. Texas
D1 Baseball Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Clemson
3. Texas A&M
4. Kentucky
5. Arkansas
6. East Carolina
7. Oregon State
8. Florida State
9. Duke
10. Virginia
11. North Carolina
12. Wake Forest
13. South Carolina
14. Mississippi State
15. Georgia
16. UC Irvine
17. Arizona
18. Oklahoma
19. Oklahoma State
20. Indiana State
21. Troy
22. Louisiana
23. NC State
24. Oregon
25. UC Santa Barbara