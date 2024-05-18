Mississippi State Baseball Drops Game Three to Missouri 4-3
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State baseball drops game three to Missouri 4-3 to end the regular season. As it did all series, the offense started early for the Bulldogs.
Senior Amani Larry worked a leadoff walk to start the inning, and third baseman Logan Kohler followed that up with a single. Catcher Joe Powell drew a walk to load the bases, and freshman Ethan Pulliam got the run home after a fielder's choice.
Leadoff hitter Bryce Chance would bring home the second run with an RBI double. Missouri would answer back in the fourth off of Bulldog starter Pico Kohn, who let the first two guys reach in the fourth via a walk and hit by pitch.
Freshman Luke Dotson took over for Kohn, but the lefty did not record an out, after an error by David Mershon and another hit by pitch. Gavin Black would take the mound with bases loaded and nobody out.
Black would escape the jam after a lineout to Kohler and a double play to keep the game tied at two. After a 45-minute weather delay, Nate Dohm took over on the mound.
The Indiana native worked a clean sixth inning, and Powell would give the Bulldogs the lead with his fourth home run of the week in the bottom of the inning.
Tyson Hardin would take over for State in the seventh and quickly got the first two outs, but a two-out single led to a two-run home run by centerfielder Jackson Lovich, giving Missouri their first lead of the series.
The Bulldogs wasted a golden opportunity in the eighth as Dakota Jordan struck out with runners on second and third. Tyler Davis would pitch the ninth for State and work a scoreless frame.
The Bulldogs would go down in order in the ninth to drop their regular season finale.