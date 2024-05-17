The Lineup Continues to Get Deeper for Mississippi State Baseball
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State baseball has struggled to get production from everyone in the lineup for most of the season. The Bulldogs relied heavily on the top end of the lineup, leading to inconsistency on offense, which is not a recipe for success in the Southeastern Conference.
However, that area has improved for State over the past month, and coincidentally, they have played their best baseball over the past month. Two guys who came into this season with high expectations are beginning to play to their ability, and this lineup has become much tougher.
Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis brought in Memphis Tiger third baseman Logan Kohler this offseason from the transfer portal. The Oklahoma native hit 11 home runs last season for the Tigers but could not find his groove earlier this season.
However, the senior has turned it on since the Auburn series. He has five home runs and 29 RBIs. He also had a clutch hit today, giving the Bulldogs the lead in the fourth.
"I feel like Logan Kohler is starting to play really good baseball," Lemonis said.
Another transfer has been a critical part of this lineup. Senior second baseman Amani Larry has moved throughout the lineup this year and has worked at second base and designated hitter.
The Louisiana native batted leadoff for the first few months of the season but could never find his groove. Lemonis decided to stick with Larry but moved him down in the lineup.
"There is nobody who works harder in our program than Amani (Larry)," Lemonis said. "It is fun to see him reap some of those rewards."
Since then, he has found his groove, especially with the long ball. Larry was the MVP of game two against Missouri, going 3-4 with four RBIs and a pair of home runs.
"I am just blessed to play at The Dude (Dudy Noble)," Larry said.
Every weekend, it seems there is a new revelation with this team, and last week in Fayetteville, it was clear the bottom of the order was playing for State. They have continued to play well this week, and with the postseason on the horizon, it will be an all-hands-on-deck approach for the Bulldogs.
"We need everybody locked in," Lemonis said. "Everybody being involved is huge."
Whether it be Johnny Long, Joe Powell, Larry, or Kohler, someone always seems to step up for this, which is a sign of a close team.
"There is always encourgament going around in the dugout and lockeroom," Larry said.
MSU is playing for a regional spot, and the team understands this and wants to deliver.
"We know what is on the line that is what we are fighting for," Larry said. "I am pretty sure everyone in Starkville want a regional here so we want to get the fans that."