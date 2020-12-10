Humphrey Coliseum has capacity reduced after latest executive order

The number of fans being allowed inside Humphrey Coliseum this basketball season has been cut down again. Mississippi State announced on Thursday that stadium capacity has been reduced to 10 percent, or around 1,000 fans, due to Wednesday's executive order issued by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. Here is the full announcement from MSU media relations:

Due to the Governor's most recent Executive Order, capacity at Humphrey Coliseum has been reduced to 10 percent of available seating until January 15, 2021, Mississippi State announced Thursday.

Mississippi State’s Ticket Office will contact season ticket holders via email with additional details and updates once they are finalized. Mississippi State Athletics appreciates the patience and understanding of its season ticket holders and fans as we continue to work through these fluid times.

All fans will be required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth during all times except when actively eating or drinking while inside Humphrey Coliseum.

The Governor’s Executive Order is focused on the recommended health and safety protocols put in place by health officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to protect the well-being of all student-athletes, fans and staff.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, MSU was allowing The Hump to be filled to 25 percent capacity, or around 2,500 fans, keeping in line with Gov. Reeves' previous executive order. However with COVID-19 cases continuing to be prevalent in Mississippi, Reeves issued his new order.

