Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State rallies for opening night win
Mississippi State men’s basketball decided to make its season-opening game against North Alabama an exciting one.
The Lions led the Bulldogs by nine points in the second half after going into halftime trailing by just one point. But Mississippi State went on a 15-0 run to claim the 86-62 victory Wednesday night.
Shawn Jones Jr. made a three-pointer at the 15:48 mark to ignite the run that put Mississippi State ahead 57-51 with 11:39 left in the game. The Bulldogs’ defense would allow just 11 more points scored the rest of the game.
Josh Hubbard shined with 27 points to lead all scorers, reaching 20 points for the 28th time in his career. Ja'Borri McGhee also turned in 14 points in his Bulldog debut off the bench. As a unit, the Bulldogs out-rebounded the Lions by a 52-36 margin, led by Sergej Macura's 12.
Next up for Mississippi State will be a neutral site matchup against No. 16 Iowa State in Sioux Falls, S.D. at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPNU.
Yesterday’s Results
- Men’s Basketball: North Alabama at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network
- Volleyball: Oklahoma 3, Mississippi State 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-15)
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITF M25 East Lansing
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Conference Masters
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Sectional Championships
Today’s Schedule
- Soccer: Mississippi State vs. LSU, SEC Tournament Semifinal Match, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITF M25 East Lansing
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Conference Masters
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Sectional Championships
- Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Sectional Championships
Did You Notice?
- Former Mississippi State standouts Michael Haddix and Glen Collins will be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class, the Sports Hall of Fame & Museum announced on Wednesday.
- Mississippi State soccer is back in the SEC Tournament semifinals for the third-straight season and will face No. 25 LSU at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. LSU has gone unbeaten in its last nine matches with its last loss coming to No. 14 Tennessee. The Tigers evened the score with the Lady Vols on Tuesday night to advance. Mississippi State is the lowest seed to reach the semifinals since 2018, which also happened to be the last time that LSU reached the semifinals.
