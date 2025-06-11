Bulldogs fans may have to adjust to basketball quarters, not halves
STARKVILLE, Miss. — It wasn't particularly surprising you had to look deep inside a press release to find out the NCAA has indicated "positive momentum" toward transitioning from traditional 20-minute halves to quarters, according to a recent NCAA announcement.
Why it would take an entire year to implement that is simply beyond me. There are probably very few coaches having to alter plans now for that.
Considering it's hard these days to find a coach that isn't in favor of what the rest of the basketball world does, Mississippi State coach Chris Jans probably won't turn down an extra free break each half.
Currently, men's college basketball stands as the only major basketball format still using halves.
"The committee realizes there are hurdles to implementing the quarter format to the game, including the structuring of media timeouts to accommodate commercial inventory," the NCAA said in their press release.
To address these challenges, the organization has recommended that NCAA Division I conferences form a joint working group to provide detailed feedback on the potential change.
The move would mark a return to quarters for men's college basketball, which briefly experimented with the format in the early 1950s.
Historical records indicate that both college basketball and the NBA adopted four 10-minute quarters in 1951, though the NCAA reverted to halves in 1954 while the NBA maintained quarters and extended them to twelve minutes.
Women's college basketball made the transition to quarters in 2015, and the change has been largely viewed as successful.
The shift was designed to enhance game flow, limit stoppages, and reduce free-throw attempts by resetting team fouls each quarter.
Dr. John Wooden III, basketball analytics expert at Stanford University, believes the change could significantly impact game strategy.
"The quarter system allows for more natural breaks in play and potentially more dramatic momentum shifts," he said. "It also provides coaches with additional opportunities to adjust their game plans and manage player fatigue more effectively."
The timing of this potential change aligns with other significant rule modifications announced by the NCAA.
Starting in the 2025-26 season, coaches will be allowed to challenge out-of-bounds calls and goaltending or basket interference decisions, similar to the NFL's challenge system.
Teams must have a timeout available to request a review, and successful challenges earn an additional review opportunity.
These changes reflect a broader effort to modernize the college game. According to recent NCAA data, the implementation of video reviews for certain plays has caused "minimal game interruptions," encouraging officials to explore additional ways to enhance game flow and accuracy.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Mike Thompson from Georgetown supports the potential change.
"The quarter system creates natural breaking points that can help teams regroup and adjust," he said. "It's worked well in the women's game, and I think it's time for the men's side to evolve."
The potential transition faces some logistical challenges, particularly regarding television broadcasts and advertising schedules.
The successful implementation in women's college basketball provides a blueprint for addressing these concerns.
The NCAA's Rules Committee will continue gathering feedback from coaches, players, and conference administrators throughout the 2025-26 season before making a final decision on the format change.
If approved, the new quarter system could be implemented as early as the 2026-27 season.
This shift would represent one of the most significant changes to men's college basketball since the introduction of the shot clock in 1985.