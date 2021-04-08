Camryn Carter commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State men's basketball has picked up another member in its Class of 2021.

Guard Camryn Carter has committed to the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder out of Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, chose MSU over offers including Virginia Tech and Ole Miss.

"First I want to thank God and secondly I want (to) thank Coach Smith and Oak Hill for giving me this opportunity to play basketball at this high level," said a posting on Carter's Twitter account. "It's a lot more coaches who played a big part in my high school career (and) you guys taught me more than just basketball. I couldn't (have) asked for a greater hight school experience. I thank everyone who actually took the time out to extend my basketball knowledge and skills to the level it's at now. I'll never forget moments (and) with all this being said I'm 110% committed to Mississippi State."

Carter is rated as the 127th-best prospect in the country according to 247Sports. Meanwhile Rivals rates Carter at 132nd in the nation.

Carter becomes the third individual in State head coach Ben Howland's next class. Power forward KeShawn Murphy has already signed with the Bulldogs. Meanwhile small forward Alden Applewhite verbally committed back in February.

The upcoming signing period for NCAA Division I basketball opens up next week, on April 14.

Guard Camryn Carter, right, has verbally committed to Mississippi State. (Photo by Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

