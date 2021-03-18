Sidney Cooks to transfer from MSU

Mississippi State women's basketball's roster shakeup continues.

On Thursday, forward/center Sidney Cooks became the latest player to announce plans to transfer away from MSU. In a statement addressed to "Bulldog Nation" on her Twitter account, Cooks cited a desire to go to law school as the reasoning for her decision.

"I want to thank you for your support and encouragement these last two years," the statement read. "From my time on the court to the emotional support shown during the events this past summer, you all have always been there for me.

"As I earn my Political Science degree from Mississippi State in May, I will be transferring for my final year of eligibility so that I can pursue my dream of going to law school. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for all the great memories we made together. Thank you to all my coaches who helped me grow on and off the court. Mississippi State and this community will always hold a special place in my heart!"

Cooks is the third women's basketball player in the last two weeks to announce plans to transfer away from the Bulldogs. Guards Xaria Wiggins and JaMya Mingo-Young have each entered the transfer portal and, like Cooks, will look to continue their careers elsewhere.

Cooks spent two years with the Bulldogs after transferring in from Michigan State. She redshirted in 2019-20, then this past season, she played in all 19 of Mississippi State's games, starting 15 of them. Cooks averaged 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Sidney Cooks has announced plans to transfer from Mississippi State. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

