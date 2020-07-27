Cowbell Corner
Forward Javian Davis transfers from Alabama to Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State men's basketball has picked up a big man from just down Highway 82.

Forward Javian Davis, a 6-foot-9 post presence, announced on Monday that he is transferring from Alabama to Mississippi State.

Davis comes to MSU after scoring 6.1 points per game and bringing down 3.8 rebounds per contest for the Crimson Tide as a redshirt freshman a year ago. It's unknown at this time if he'll be immediately eligible to play for the Bulldogs as he awaits a decision on the matter from the NCAA.

Regardless, Davis becomes the second player to transfer to MSU this offseason. He joins Jalen Johnson, who came to State as a graduate transfer from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Davis is no stranger to the state of Mississippi. He played his high school basketball at Canton where he was a Dandy Dozen selection by The Clarion Ledger in his senior season.

