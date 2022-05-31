Weatherspoon will appear in his first NBA finals for the Golden State Warriors as they take on the Boston Celtics beginning on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors basketball player Quinndary Weatherspoon, a former Mississippi State standout, will be participating in his first NBA Finals beginning on Thursday.

The shooting guard has played in 11 games for the Warriors this season for an average of 6.6 minutes per contest. He has averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game on the season and has had a few breakthrough performances for his team. Weatherspoon's best game came on March 7 in a contest against the Denver Nuggets, when he scored 11 points and made 80 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Before joining the professional ranks, Weatherspoon made a name for himself at Mississippi State as a four-star recruit out of Velma Jackson High School. In his four years as a Bulldog, he scored an average of 15.4 points per game to go along with roughly 5.2 rebounds per game. Weatherspoon was named to the All-SEC First Team and was honored as a Jerry West Award Top 10 Finalist at the end of his senior year. He was eventually drafted with the 49th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

According to SI Sportsbook, Golden State is the 1.5-point favorite to defeat the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics. It won't be an easy road for the Warriors, who have to win four games in the best-of-seven series and travel between host sites on with few breaks in between. But Weatherspoon could earn a ring early in his young professional basketball career.

The first game of the series will tip-off at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT.