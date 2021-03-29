All-SEC Freshman Madison Hayes looking to transfer out of MSU

For the fifth time since the season ended, a Mississippi State women's basketball player is seeking to transfer away from the Bulldogs and the latest was expected to be a key piece of MSU's future.

Guard Madison Hayes has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Cowbell Corner on Monday. The news was first reported by 247Sports. This comes not long following a debut season in which Hayes was picked to the All-SEC Freshman Team as she averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this past year.

Hayes, who originally came to MSU as a five-star prospect, joins Xaria Wiggins, JaMya Mingo-Young, Yemiyah Morris and Sidney Cooks as players looking to leave the MSU program following head coach Nikki McCray-Penson's first year with the team. Prior to news of Hayes' impending departure, McCray-Penson addressed the recent transfers in a press conference earlier this month.

"I think in terms of the transfers, it’s part of the norm," McCray-Penson said at the time. "I have to say every player that I have coached, I care for. I care for every player that I’ve coached. I thank the players that have been a part of this program and I have wished them well…It’s not just our program, it’s every program as you can see. Three or four players are transferring at a time. But they have had to navigate through a lot. Anytime there’s a coaching change, you have to navigate. So you just have to wish them well, and then for me, my focus is on us getting back to that championship level."

McCray-Penson went on to say she had eight players committed to sticking with MSU, though she didn't make it clear if that included current players only or a combination of current players and incoming freshmen.

"I can tell you that I have players that are committed to staying," McCray-Penson said. "I'm not going to get into specifics. But I have players that are committed to staying with this program and committed to me and committed to our vision right now."

As of Monday though, it becomes apparent Hayes isn't part of things moving forward. MSU now has seven players remaining from its 2020-21 roster. Three new Bulldogs are expected to enroll this summer.

Madison Hayes, No. 21, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.