How to watch Mississippi State vs. New Mexico at Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic
Mississippi State men’s basketball won’t have to wait long to rid itself of the taste of defeat.
Less than 24 hours after the final buzzer sounded in a 98-77 loss to Kansas State on Thursday, the Bulldogs will face New Mexico. Tipoff for Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m.
Mississippi State is in Kansas City for the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic this week and lost its opening game despite good performances from three Bulldogs.
“We just weren't the better team tonight, that's the bottom line,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said in his postgame radio interview. “They were better than us. We didn't play well enough for long enough spurts. We had our moments, we had our stretches where it looked like what we needed to play like.
“Unfortunately it wasn't long enough. And certainly the turnovers in the second half started rearing its ugly head. They start making shots, the crowd got into it and the game changed very quickly.”
Josh Hubbard had 23 points, Jayden Epps had 18 points off the bench and Quincy Ballard has 10 himself in the losing effort. Hubbard has secured 20-plus points in three of his four outings this season, whereas Epps and Ballard secured season-high point totals versus the Wildcats.
Friday’s game will be the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Lobos. But the Lobos are familiar with Jans.
While at New Mexico State, Jans posted a 5-3 record against the Lobos.
“I just told the guys, we all feel right now, it's a pretty somber locker room,” Jans said. “I felt really good going into the game, I thought we had made great strides, I felt good about how we practiced, our energy was really good for the shootaround and warmups. They knew it was a great opportunity for us.
“So my message for them is, as bad as you feel right now it will feel worse if this happens tomorrow. We have to pick ourselves off the matt. Obviously it will be a long night. Advantage to New Mexico playing at six, us playing at 8:30. I know we're going to have to burn the candle at both ends tonight and get a plan to present them in the morning."
The Lobos have five players averaging at least 10 points per game and lost its game Thursday, 84-72 to Nebraska. Jake Hall (12.8 PPG) posted 20 points, while Tomislav Buljan (11.6 PPG, 10.0 RPG) has dialed up a double-double in two of his last three appearances.
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. New Mexico
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) vs. New Mexico Lobos (3-2)
- When: 6 p.m., Friday
- Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.
- TV: Peacock
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: First meeting
- Last Meeting: n/a
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Kansas State, 98-77
- Last time out, Lobos: lost to Nebraska, 84-72