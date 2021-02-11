WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's loss to LSU

The leader of the Bulldogs breaks down a 94-80 defeat at the hands of the Tigers

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State couldn't slow down one of the Southeastern Conference's best offenses as LSU topped the Bulldogs 94-80 on Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum. Despite a strong offensive night for MSU that saw four Bulldogs score in double figures, the Tigers were even better.

The loss dropped State to 11-10 overall and 5-7 in conference play this season. LSU improved to 12-6 overall with a 7-4 mark in league action.

MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters after the contest to break everything down. Watch Howland's full postgame press conference with the video above. Note that there were technical difficulties causing poor video quality, though the audio is generally not impacted.

