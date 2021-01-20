WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's loss to Ole Miss

STARKVILLE, Miss. – It was a disappointing night at home for Mississippi State.

Facing instate rival Ole Miss, MSU fell 64-46 to the Rebels on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 9-6 overall this season with a 4-3 mark in Southeastern Conference play. The Rebels improved to 7-6 overall and 2-4 in league action.

Following the game State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break it all down. See full video of Howland's postgame press conference above and hear what all the leader of the Bulldogs had to say.

