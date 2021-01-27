FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Ben Howland breaks down MSU's loss at Tennessee

The Bulldogs fell 56-53 to the Volunteers
The losing streak now stands at three.

Mississippi State lost its third consecutive game on Tuesday night as the Bulldogs fell at No. 18 Tennessee by a final score of 56-53. With the loss, MSU's dropped to 9-8 overall this season with a 4-5 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

So how is State head coach Ben Howland feeling after his team's latest setback? He met with reporters following Tuesday's defeat to break it all down. Watch full video of Howland's postgame press conference above.

