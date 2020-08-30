Mississippi State women's basketball's Andra Espinoza-Hunter opts out of upcoming season

Mississippi State senior guard Andra Espinoza-Hunter has decided she won't play for the Bulldogs in the upcoming season as she has opted out due to reasons surrounding COVID-19. Hunter announced her decision on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

"After considerable thought and long discussions with my family, I have decided it is in my best interest to opt out of the upcoming women's basketball season due to COVID-19 concerns," Espinoza-Hunter posted. "To my incredible teammates, who are my lifelong friends and will forever have a special place in my heart, I am going to miss playing with you all this season, but I'll be cheering you on as you chase your dream of bringing Mississippi State its first National Championship! I want to thank Mississippi State University and the athletic department for giving me the opportunity to pursue my degree while playing the sport I love. To every single MSU fan, thank you for welcoming me with open and loving arms during the last three years and supporting our team. Stay safe, be well, and don't forget BLACK LIVES MATTER!"

Espinoza-Hunter originally came to Mississippi State as a transfer from Connecticut prior to the 2018-19 season. She averaged nine points per game in her debut season as a sophomore with the Bulldogs. Last year, Espinoza-Hunter saw her playing time diminished. She averaged just 4.6 points per game as a result, but did rank third on the team with her 22 made threes. Espinoza-Hunter shot 36.7 percent from beyond the arc in her Bulldog career.

Espinoza-Hunter is the first non-football Mississippi State player to opt out of an upcoming season. The football Bulldogs have had two players to opt out – sophomore cornerback Tyler Williams and senior wide receiver Taury Dixon.

Now Espinoza-Hunter joins them as she decided it's best for her to sit out.

"I fully support and respect Andi's decision to opt out this season," Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said in a statement. "These are difficult times, and personal health and safety is of the utmost importance to us all right now."

Mississippi State's Andra Espinoza-Hunter is opting out of the upcoming basketball season. (Photo by Keith Warren)

