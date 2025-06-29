Jans needs improvement in two areas for Bulldogs build off last season
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Chris Jans has been around the block a time or two and has learned exactly what it takes to be competitive in March.
Shooting can take you quite far in the postseason with elite guard play and size in the post who can rebound effectively.
Last season, the Bulldogs lacked consistency in the post outside of Keshawn Murphy, who transferred to Auburn, which forced Jans to go heavy with post options in the portal.
While the Bulldogs grabbed nearly 13 offensive rebounds per game last season, they weren't necessarily great at stopping opponents on the offensive glass giving up over nine per game last season.
"You've kind of got to wait a little bit to know exactly what you're seeking, depending on with your portal departures," Jans said. "Combine that with how we felt a lot during the season, we needed to get bigger."
Jans lost Murphy, Michael Nwoko, Jeremy Foumena and Eric Paymon to the transfer portal following a season which saw the trio average eight boards per game.
The Bulldogs added Montana State forward Brandon Walker, Arizona State forward Amier Ali, Kansas State forward Achor Achor and Wichita State center Quincy Ballard who posted 21 boards per game, respectively at their previous stops.
Last season, Mississippi State was forced to live and die by Josh Hubbard's ability to get the ball in the hoop.
Hubbard made 35% of his three point attempts last season while his teammates made just 29% of their attempts from deep.
"We needed to get better on the glass, which is hard for me to admit, because most of my teams historically have been really good in the rebounding department, but we felt like we had too many games where that was maybe a difference in the win loss column."
Not only does Hubbard appear to have help now, he will be assisted by Georgetown transfer Jayden Epps who made 34% of his attempts from three last season.
"Then, we didn't shoot the ball from three very well after coming off a year where we shot it much better in our second year, especially compared to our first year," Jans said. "So we've been here three years now, and we've sandwiched a decent shooting team with two poor three point shooting teams."
Ali showed a consistent stroke as a freshman making 30-of-92 attempts from three last season. Not only can he stretch the floor, he can make midrange shots and uses his big frame to absorb contact to reach the free throw line.
The cornerstone of Mississippi State's transfer class, combo guard King Grace, has the goods to make a difference in the backcourt immediately.
As a senior, Grace averaged 21 points and four rebounds per game for Faith Family Academy in Dallas as the No. 61 prospect in the country, according to 247sports.
Grace was an efficient shooter in the high school ranks making 49% of his attempts from the field, 37% from three and a solid 81% at the free throw line.
"So certainly is a tried to address that. But you know, we thought going into the year, just to be frank with you, that we had addressed it," Jans said. "We thought we had enough guys that could shoot the ball, and for whatever reason, as a group, we didn't end up shooting it as well as we anticipated."