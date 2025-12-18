Madison Francis makes history in 30-point night vs. Alabama State

Madison Francis didn’t just announce herself Monday night. She etched her name into Mississippi State history.

The freshman poured in 30 points to lead the Bulldogs to a dominant 105-57 win over Alabama State, helping Mississippi State improve to 11-1 while delivering one of the most impressive individual performances by a first-year player the program has seen in years.

Francis became the first Bulldog freshman to score at least 30 points since Rickea Jackson’s 34-point outing in 2020, joining program legends Victoria Vivians and LaToya Thomas as the only freshmen in school history to reach the mark.

Yet for Francis, the night wasn’t about chasing a number.

“I just felt like I played with more patience this game,” Francis said. “My teammates did a really good job finding me when I was open, and I feel like that really contributed to the night I had.”

That patience showed early. After a difficult shooting performance in the previous game against Southern Miss, Francis responded by scoring 13 points in the first quarter, setting the tone for a Mississippi State team that exploded for 34 points in the opening 10 minutes.

“I just tried to have more patience and understand that I’m a freshman and still learning,” Francis said. “That’s really what it came down to.”

Francis was everywhere on the floor. She attacked in transition, finished efficiently in the halfcourt and disrupted Alabama State defensively while playing at the top of the Bulldogs’ full-court press.

“I like it a lot,” she said of that role. “I feel energized up there. I like getting steals and making the offense uncomfortable.”

Her 30 points were part of a balanced Mississippi State attack that saw six players score in double figures.

Favour Nwaedozi added 20 points on an ultra-efficient 8-of-9 shooting night, while Chandler Prater recorded her third consecutive double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kharyssa Richardson scored 15 points, Jaylah Lampley finished with 12 and Trayanna Crisp dished out a career-high seven assists.

Francis’ impact, however, extended beyond scoring. Teammate Fabra praised the freshman’s unselfishness and presence on the floor.

“It’s fun every night knowing that she’s going to find you when you are open,” Nwaedozi said. “Anytime there’s a shot, don’t worry Maddie’s got you.”

That team-first approach has been a theme for Francis since arriving in Starkville, where she’s quickly grown comfortable far from her New York roots.

“It’s definitely a home away from home,” Francis said. “We really emphasize family here, and I’ve felt comfortable ever since I got here. There hasn’t been a time where I’ve regretted my decision. I love it here, and I don’t plan on leaving.”

As Mississippi State prepares for its final non-conference road trip at La Salle, Francis’ breakout performance stands as both a milestone and a glimpse of what could be ahead.

With her patience growing and confidence soaring, the freshman isn’t just filling up the stat sheet, but also becoming a cornerstone for a Bulldogs team with its sights set far beyond December.

