WATCH: Mississippi State women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson discusses the start of practice and more

Mississippi State is just over a month out from starting its basketball season and it'll be the first year of the Nikki McCray-Penson era for the Bulldogs. On Monday, McCray-Penson met with the media to discuss her team's preparations. Watch above for full video of the media session with the MSU leader.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.