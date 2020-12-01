SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson previews Wednesday's game, talks future scheduling and more

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State won its season opener over Jackson State this past Sunday and on Wednesday, the Bulldogs will look to improve to 2-0 in a 7 p.m. central game at Humphrey Coliseum against New Orleans.

On Tuesday, MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson met with reporters to give some early thoughts on her team and preview the New Orleans game, as well as talk about what State's schedule might look like in the near future and the long term. 

Watch above for full video of Tuesday's media session

Basketball

