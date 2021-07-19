Mississippi State Announces Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Mississippi State announced its 2021-22 home nonconference schedule on Monday.

The highlight of the schedule is a Dec. 5 matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers from the Big Ten Conference.

The Bulldogs will play eight home games in Humphrey Coliseum along with a game against Winthrop in Jackson on Dec. 21 before the team gets into the Southeastern Conference slate.

North Alabama is the first home game on the schedule for State, with Montana, Detroit Mercy, and Morehead State coming to town before a multi-team tournament on Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) and Nov. 27.

The rest of the schedule finishes out with Lamar and Minnesota visiting and home games with Georgia State and Furman before the Bulldogs head off to face Winthrop.

MSU plays at Texas Tech on Jan. 29 in the Big 12/SEC challenge.

2021-22 nonconference schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 10 — North Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 13 — Montana

Wednesday, Nov. 17 — Detroit Mercy

Sunday, Nov. 21 — Morehead State

Thursday, Nov. 25 — multi-team tournament TBD

Saturday, Nov. 27 — multi-team tournament TBD

Thursday, Dec. 2 — Lamar

Sunday, Dec. 5 — Minnesota

Tuesday, Dec. 14 — Georgia State

Saturday, Dec. 17 — Furman

Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Winthrop (at Mississippi Coliseum, Jackson)

Saturday, Jan. 29 — at Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC challenge)