Former Mississippi State Forward Garrison Brooks Signs Exhibit 10 Deal With New York Knicks

Garrison Brooks will be moving on to professional basketball after spending one season with the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer.

Garrison Brooks, a power forward who spent the 2021-2022 college basketball season with Mississippi State, could soon have the chance to play professionally in the NBA. 

Brooks signed an Exhibit 10 Deal with the New York Knicks after the NBA Draft on Thursday evening. This means that he will get the chance to play for New York in the NBA Summer League and attend the team's training camp in the fall. If he performs well in Summer League games and has a great showing at training camp, Brooks could find himself playing for the Knicks' G-League Affiliate later this year. 

Despite spending just one year with the Bulldogs, Brooks left his mark on the program. The graduate transfer out of North Carolina averaged a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game and scored roughly 10.4 points per contest while posting a field goal percentage of 45.8 percent. He scored upwards of 10 points in 20 of his 34 games played and had four double-doubles on the season. 

During his time at UNC, the 6-foot-9, 230-pound star defender was a force to be reckoned with. Brooks totaled 798 rebounds -- enough to be ranked 21st in North Carolina history -- and 1,276 points through his four seasons with the Tar Heels. He helped the program rank twice in the Top 10 of the Associated Press rankings. 

Brooks and former teammate Iverson Molinar are the only two Bulldogs who declared for the NBA Draft this year. Molinar signed a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks as an undrafted free agent less than an hour after the draft concluded. Both athletes will be trying to prove themselves over the next few months as they look to move up in the professional basketball ranks. 

