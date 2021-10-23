Mississippi State basketball: Iverson Molinar Named All-SEC Preseason First Team

Iverson Molinar is heading into the 2021-2022 season as one of the top players in the SEC and was chosen an All-SEC Preseason First-Team by the media earlier this week.

Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar is entering this season with a lot of weight on his shoulders with 684 points and 109 assists during 61 career games. He has racked up 31 games in double figures where the Bulldogs have secured a 21-10 record and has fired up 10-plus points during 30 of his 37 starts.

Did we mention he is only a junior?

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is coming off of a standout sophomore season. Last year he started in 29 of 30 games, earning All-NIT Tournament Team Honors and SEC's Player of the Week Award. Molinar buried 47.8 percent of his shots from the floor (183-383), hit 43.6 percent of his three- pointers (44-of-101) and went a whopping 80.4 percent (90-of-112) from the free throw line.

He was also ranked among the SEC's top 15 in multiple categories. He was ranked fourth in points per game (16.7), fifth in field goal clip (47.8), tied for seventh in consecutive games having 20-plus points (7), and ranked twelfth in foul line mark (80.4). Molinar managed to pile up 500 points which was eighth highest in program history.