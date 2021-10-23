    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Iverson Molinar Named All-SEC Preseason First Team

    Iverson Molinar is heading into the 2021-2022 season as one of the top players in the SEC and was chosen an All-SEC Preseason First-Team by the media earlier this week.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar is entering this season with a lot of weight on his shoulders with 684 points and 109 assists during 61 career games. He has racked up 31 games in double figures where the Bulldogs have secured a 21-10 record and has fired up 10-plus points during 30 of his 37 starts. 

    Did we mention he is only a junior?

    The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is coming off of a standout sophomore season. Last year he started in 29 of 30 games, earning All-NIT Tournament Team Honors and SEC's Player of the Week Award. Molinar buried 47.8 percent of his shots from the floor (183-383), hit 43.6 percent of his three- pointers (44-of-101) and went a whopping 80.4 percent (90-of-112) from the free throw line. 

    He was also ranked among the SEC's top 15 in multiple categories. He was ranked fourth in points per game (16.7), fifth in field goal clip (47.8), tied for seventh in consecutive games having 20-plus points (7), and ranked twelfth in foul line mark (80.4). Molinar managed to pile up 500 points which was eighth highest in program history. 

    USATSI_15712572 (1)
    Basketball

    Mississippi State basketball: Iverson Molinar Named All-SEC Preseason First Team

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15174600
    Football

    When Baseball Meets Football: Understanding the Emotion Behind Saturday's Game Between the Bulldogs and Commodores

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16824248
    Football

    Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt: Three Bulldogs to Watch in Nashville on Saturday

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15682705
    Basketball

    State to the NBA: Where Are Former Mississippi State Basketball Players at Now?

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15173328 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt: Looking Into Last Year's Matchup Between the Bulldogs and the Commodores

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_15174552 (3)
    Football

    Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt: Where the All-Time Series Stands

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16881816
    Football

    Watch: Mississippi State Players Talk Loss to Alabama, Upcoming Contest Against Vanderbilt

    Oct 20, 2021
    USATSI_16978186
    Football

    State to Sundays: Three Former Bulldogs Who Showed Out in NFL Week 6

    Oct 20, 2021