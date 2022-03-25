Mississippi State basketball standout Iverson Molinar declared for the 2022 NBA Draft on Friday afternoon.

The junior guard has been a key player for the Bulldogs since joining the program as a freshman in 2019. During the 2019-2020 season, Molinar started eight games and was one of only six players to appear in every game. He averaged 5.9 points per game on 48.9 percent shooting and teamed up with DJ Stewart, Jr. and Tyson Carter to score 83.3 percent of the team's points off the bench.

Molinar made a huge jump during his 2020-2021 sophomore season. He missed the first three games of the season but started 29 of 30 games from there. He finished fourth in the SEC with an average of 16.7 points per game and totaled more than 500 points on the year-- the eighth-highest total by a sophomore in program history. Molinar also received All-NIT Tournament team honors and was named the SEC Player of the Week once.

This season, Molinar averaged a team-high 17.5 points per game and ended the season with 595 total points scored. He also dished out 122 assists for an average of 3.7 per contest and pulled down 3.1 rebounds per game for a total of 104 rebounds on the year. Molinar scored in double figures in each of the Bulldogs' 34 games and totaled at least 20 points in 10 games. His season-high of 30 points scored came against Kentucky on Jan. 25. Molinar received the 2022 Howell Trophy in recognition of being the best college basketball player in the state of Mississippi and was named to the All-SEC First Team by conference coaches.

Molinar has chosen to maintain his college eligibility-- this means that if he is not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, he will have the opportunity to continue his collegiate career. Whatever happens next for Molinar, he will continue to shine and be a great representative for Mississippi State.