How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Baskeball vs. South Carolina

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Men's Basketball

Everything you need to know about tuning in to tonight's big game.

Mississippi State's men's basketball team has had a tumultuous season, but they will look to extend their latest winning streak to three games as they travel to South Carolina on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (16-11, 7-7 SEC) have struggled over the past few weeks but picked up two key wins against Missouri over the weekend to keep their slim postseason hopes alive. MSU defeated the Tigers 68-49 in Starkville on Friday night and pulled off the narrow 58-56 victory on Sunday. The wins served as a breath of fresh air for players and coaches alike, as all have faced plenty of scrutiny from angry fans over the last few weeks. 

South Carolina (16-10, 7-7 SEC) is in the same boat as MSU, but the Gamecocks are playing with a vengeance. Earlier this month, Mississippi State took care of the SEC East foe with a solid 78-64 win in Humphrey Coliseum. South Carolina certainly has momentum on its side and is entering the game on a three-game win streak with big victories coming against Georgia, Ole Miss and LSU. 

Playing on the road has been one of the biggest struggles for the Bulldogs this year. MSU is only 1-7 in away games this season as opposed to being 13-2 when playing in the Hump. Road wins against SEC schools are crucial for getting the team into the NCAA Tournament, so a win on South Carolina's home court would be a big accomplishment. Mississippi State does not sit within the First Four Out or the Next Four Out according to Joe Lunardi's Bracketology, so tonight's matchup is likely do-or-die for the Bulldogs. If things fall apart, then there is virtually no chance of the team receiving a bid to the NCAA Tournament. 

Here's everything you need to know about how you can watch tonight's big matchup between two teams hoping to find a way into the postseason.

Where: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

When: 5:30 p.m. CT, Wednesday Feb. 22

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package) and WatchESPN

