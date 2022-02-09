How To Watch: Bulldogs Basketball Takes on Tennessee Volunteers

Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Men's Basketball

Everything you need to know before Tennessee and Mississippi State tip off tonight.

Mississippi State basketball desperately needs a win tonight to stay in postseason contention after suffering a 63-55 loss to Arkansas last Saturday night in Bud Walton Arena.

The Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 SEC) have been among the first four out of the NCAA Tournament for weeks according to Joe Lunardi's Bracketology. They will certainly have their hands full tonight against the No. 19-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (16-6, 7-3 SEC). The Vols defeated Texas A&M and South Carolina in their last two games and are looking to keep their winning streak alive.

If there's anything that MSU can do, it's dominate the court at home. The Bulldogs have a 12-1 record when playing at Humphrey Coliseum this season, and that's exactly where they will be tonight. Four of Tennessee's six losses have come on the road-- with the other two coming at neutral locations-- so an upset could be looming. Tonight's contest is shaping up to be the biggest game of the season for Mississippi State. 

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for tonight's big conference matchup:

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, MS)

When: 8 p.m. CT, Wednesday Feb. 9

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package) or ESPN.com/watch

