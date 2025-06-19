Mississippi State bets on Burlington’s Karon Watlington with early offer
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Things started moving quickly for Karon Watlington after getting a phone call from Mississippi State.
“It’s a blessing and a dream come true,” the 6-foot-4 guard from Burlington, N.C., said, reflecting on receiving an official scholarship offer from the Bulldogs as soon as the NCAA calendar allowed. “It shows all the work is paying off.”
For Watlington, a rising junior at Burlington Christian Academy, the June 15 call from State coach Chris Jans was more than a recruiting milestone. It was validation and the latest twist in a rapidly shifting landscape for both player and program.
With new NCAA rules opening up direct contact between colleges and 2027 recruits, Mississippi State wasted no time extending an olive branch to a guard whose game has drawn notice across the Southeast.
Watlington’s stock has been climbing for months. Averaging double figures last season and flashing a rare combination of court vision, length, and shooting, he’s become a fixture on the national circuit with Team United and CP3 EYBL.
“He’s just scratching the surface,” said one rival coach who faced Burlington Christian in the state tournament. “His feel for the game and versatility at his size, that’s what gets college coaches excited.”
Mississippi State’s interest is hardly accidental.
After three straight NCAA Tournament appearances Bulldogs coach Chris Jans is orchestrating a roster overhaul for 2025-26, mixing transfer portal veterans with homegrown talent.
“We’re looking for guys who fit our culture and can grow with us,” Jans said in March, describing his recruiting philosophy.
Watlington, with his blend of discipline and upside, fits squarely into that.
The new NCAA recruiting calendar has turned the process into a sprint.
“You see a lot of early offers now. It’s about positioning, but it’s also about relationships,” said recruiting analyst Brian Snow.
For Watlington, the Mississippi State offer was the first from an SEC program, but others are expected to follow as word spreads.
Growing up in Burlington, Watlington was used to being overlooked.
“I’ve always had to prove myself,” he said. “Being from a small town, you get used to working in the shadows.”
That work ethic caught the attention of his high school coach, who praised Watlington’s leadership and unselfishness.
“He’s the kind of kid who makes his teammates better,” said Burlington Christian Academy head coach Will Johnson. “He never takes a play off, and he’s hungry to learn.”
This summer, Watlington’s schedule is kinda busy with team camps, AAU tournaments, and individual workouts designed to prepare him for the grind of college basketball.
“I’m working on my ball handling and getting stronger,” he said. “The next level is more physical, and I want to be ready.”
His social media profiles are peppered with clips of step-back threes and acrobatic finishes, but the comments from coaches and scouts focus just as much on his poise under pressure.
For Mississippi State, the offer to Watlington is part of a broader strategy.
Jans’ staff has been aggressive in the transfer portal, but they’re equally focused on building a pipeline of high school prospects who can anchor the program for years.
“We want to be in the mix early with guys who have the tools and the mindset to get better,” assistant coach George Brooks told local reporters during a recent recruiting event. “Karon is someone who checks a lot of boxes.”
Despite the attention, Watlington remains grounded.
“It’s easy to get caught up in the hype,” he admitted. “But at the end of the day, I’ve got to keep working. The offer is just the beginning.”
His family, who has supported his basketball journey since elementary school, are equally cautious.
“We’re proud, but we know there’s a long road ahead,” his father, Marcus, said. “Karon’s focused on getting better, not just getting offers.”
As the recruiting process heats up, Watlington finds himself at the center of a new era for both Mississippi State and high school hoops in the Carolinas.