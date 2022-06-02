Mississippi State men's basketball Head Coach Chris Jans filled another key roster spot on Thursday afternoon with the addition of Albany point guard Jamel Horton.

Horton took to social media to announce his intention of spending his final year of eligibility with the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound athlete had an outstanding senior year for the Great Danes, finishing with an average of 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Horton also totaled nine blocks and 33 steals in 30 games played. At the conclusion of the season, he was named the American East Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Before playing basketball at an NCAA Division 1 school, Horton spent two years at Pratt Community College in Kansas after graduating from Holy Cross High School. While there, he averaged 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He ended the year with selections to the First-Team All-KJCCC and All-Region VI Second Team.

Mississippi State now has more depth at the guard position but needs to add on in a few more areas over the coming months. There are only two spots left on Jans' roster -- provided that nobody makes a last-minute decision to transfer elsewhere. With Horton likely coming in as the team's final guard, those spots will probably be used to find bigger forwards and centers.

Overall, Jans might have struck gold with Horton. The student-athlete will be getting his first chance at a Power Five institution and brings years of experience to the team, something that could help the Bulldogs finally have a breakthrough season.