Mississippi State Freshman Forward Enters Transfer Portal

Alden Applewhite became the latest Mississippi State men's basketball player to enter the transfer portal this week.

Mississippi State men's basketball lost another player to the transfer portal on Sunday when freshman forward Alden Applewhite announced his departure from the Bulldogs.

"First I would like to thank God, my family, friends, and teammates for supporting me all last year. Also I would like to thank Mississippi State for all the experiences throughout my freshman year."

"With prayers and long discussions with my family I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal and explore all opportunities for my basketball career," he said via Instagram.

With this, the 6-foot-7, 205-pounded from Memphis, Tennessee becomes one of six former Bulldogs in the transfer portal, joining the likes of Cam Carter, DJ Jeffries, Derek Fountain, Javian Davis and Justin Rumph. 

Applewhite, who was 3-star recruit in the 2021 class out of Compass Prep (AZ), appeared in two games for the Bulldogs in his freshman season, scoring two points.

