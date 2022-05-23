Who's In, Who's Out: Bulldog Hoops Transfer Update

Several players have re-entered the MSU men's basketball program over the past few weeks. What does that mean for Chris Jans and company?

The transfer portal has reshaped the college basketball landscape as much as anything in recent memory.

The Mississippi State men's hoops squad has been no exception. After numerous players announced that they would be testing the waters of the transfer portal, a few members of last year's squad have announced they plan on running it back under Chris Jans in his first year at the helm of the program.

What do those players mean for MSU, and what can they bring to the new-look squad?

Highlighting the returning players are forward D.J. Jeffries and guard Shakeel Moore. The two averaged 8.9 and 8.7 points per game, respectively, and will be instrumental in making up for the production the team lost in Garrison Brooks (eligibility) and Iverson Molinar (NBA Draft).

Jeffries had some lackluster performances last season -- there's no denying that, but his size, athleticism and versatility make him the type of player that possesses some things that simply can't be coached. Jeffries has all the tools, and maybe Jans can be the coach that unlocks his potential.

Moore, on the other hand, is about as complete of a guard as the roster boasts. Until late in the season, Moore was consistently averaging in double figures this past year. A shooting funk derailed his late season opportunities as the entire team struggled to hit the long ball, but Moore's combination of athleticism and shooting will provide a much needed boost for an offense that will be looking to replace production.

Headlining next year's squad in terms of incoming transfers is former Southeast Missouri State guard Eric Reed Jr. Reed averaged 16.1 points per game this past season for the Redhawks, earning him an All-Ohio Valley Conference first team selection.

Whether that production is to be maintained in the SEC is yet to be seen, but with a 36% clip from behind the arc last season, and a 45% clip the previous year, his shooting ability should speak for itself.

MSU boasts a less-than-stellar recruiting class amidst the coaching change, but that's to be expected. Kimani Hamilton, a 6-foot-8, 215 pound small forward according to 247 sports, and Martavious Russell, the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama are the lone scholarship names to enter as freshmen.

Jans brought Will McNair with him from New Mexico State. McNair is the only former Aggie to follow Jans, and will undoubtedly be looking to peel some of the low-post pressure off of Tolu Smith, another big name the Bulldogs are returning.

Former Oregon State transfer Dashawn Davis will be looking to take over some of the point guard duties left behind by Molinar and Rocket Watts, but seems to be in good company with the likes of Moore and Reed lending a hand.

There's still plenty of time left for developments to be made, and with plenty of renovations coming to Humphrey Coliseum, fans can reasonably expect an uptick in recruiting when it comes to facilities.

The 2022 season is still months away, but when it arrives, Bulldog basketball fans should have plenty of new names to watch for, along with some familiar faces as well.