Anastasia Hayes announced on Wednesday that she will spend her final season of college eligibility with Mississippi State.

Mississippi State women's basketball star Anastasia Hayes had an outstanding 2021 season for the Bulldogs as a redshirt-senior transfer, but she is not done quite yet.

Hayes announced on Wednesday afternoon that she will remain with the program and use her final year of eligibility. The news is huge for an MSU team that has spent the past few seasons rebuilding amid a coaching carousel and a handful of transfers leaving the program. Hayes is a key piece of the puzzle that will help Mississippi State climb back to the top of the conference.

In a short message posted to Twitter, Hayes explained her biggest reason for coming back: new head coach Sam Purcell. Purcell served as an assistant coach at Louisville for many years before being hired by Mississippi State in March. Many, including Hayes, believe in what he brings to the team and expect something special to happen in Starkville over the next few years.

Despite being a newcomer to the team, Hayes quickly asserted herself as the program's top player last season. She averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while making 46.9 percent of her field goal attempts. The 5-foot-7 student-athlete scored 20 or more points in 10 SEC matchups, including a season-high 31 points against Vanderbilt on Jan. 9.

Hayes also served as a great team leader through the adversity that the Bulldogs faced. When the team was left with seven eligible players after a slew of injuries, illnesses and transfers, she helped them stay competitive. During that time, those seven special players defied the odds and won four games against talented opponents. Hayes led the charge and played a huge role in keeping the momentum going, even in difficult games.

At the end of the season, Hayes' hard work did not go unnoticed. She was named to the Second Team All-SEC and was recognized as a WCBA All-America Honorable Mention.

Hayes still has much more that she'd like to accomplish before ends her college career in maroon and white. Mississippi State is still months away from starting a new season, but it already looks like next year could be special.