Rickea Jackson Leads the Way in Mississippi State's 102-55 Thumping of McNeese State

The Mississippi State women’s basketball team took home an emphatic win on Wednesday night in a 102-55 shellacking of the McNeese State Cowgirls. It was a career night for a couple of Bulldogs, with star forward Rickea Jackson leading the way.

Jackson set a career-high in scoring with 40 total points on the night with 9 rebounds, flirting with another double-double. One player did more than flirt, however, as freshman forward Denae Carter notched the first double-double of her young career, totaling 11 points and 14 rebounds. Carter has been one of the brighter spots on this Bulldog team so far in the young season, and shared her thoughts on the game with reporters after the final buzzer.

“We just really had to find our spots on the floor,” said Carter, “We went over zone offense a lot this week during practice and really just getting to our spots. We got the ball inside a lot, and that really did help us break down their zone.”

Despite being only 6-foot-even, Carter has more or less led the rebounding effort for the Bulldogs this season. With her youth, she looks to be a bright spot on this roster for many years to come.

This win comes after the Bulldogs' first big loss in a tough game against Michigan this past week, where the Bulldogs fell 64-48 in a game where points were definitely not plentiful. Of that game though, Rickea Jackson said it was a “blessing in disguise” and played a large role in allowing her to set her career-high Wednesday.

“Of course we want to win those games, but us losing, it really just changed our mental a little bit, and I feel like we saw things. I thought we got exposed a little bit, but it was a good exposure, because we took that and we worked on it in practice, and we saw (the results) of that today.”

That we did, Rickea. The Bulldogs next game is an away bout against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday with a 2 p.m. tip.