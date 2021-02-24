MSU-Alabama game time changed

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will tip it off a little earlier than originally scheduled on Saturday

The Mississippi State men’s basketball team and No. 6 Alabama will now tip at 5 p.m. central on Saturday evening from Humphrey Coliseum, as first announced by the Southeastern Conference office. The game was previously scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. However due to a postponement of Saturday's Texas A&M-Missouri game, MSU and Alabama were moved up to the earlier time slot. Texas A&M's game at Missouri was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Prior to State's game on Saturday, the Bulldogs will honor Abdul Ado and Jalen Johnson as part of Senior Night ceremonies. Saturday’s matchup will remain televised by SEC Network and carried online courtesy of the Watch ESPN app.

