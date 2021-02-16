Mississippi State's game at Auburn pushed back

Mississippi State's men's basketball team and Auburn will wait a couple of extra days to face off.

Due to winter weather that has moved through the Southeast, MSU won't play its originally-scheduled game in Auburn on Tuesday night. Instead, the Bulldogs and Tigers are now set to do battle on Thursday at 4 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

MSU was unable to practice on Monday as a result of icy conditions in Starkville. Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland noted on Monday that his team will attempt to return to the court for workouts on Tuesday to prepare for Thursday's game.

State will take an 11-11 overall record and 5-8 Southeastern Conference mark into play on Tuesday. MSU has struggled mightily of late, losing six of its last eight overall and six of its last seven SEC games. Howland and the Bulldogs are hoping to start turning things around on Thursday in Auburn.

"My whole thing as a coach is that I want to make sure we're doing everything we can to be the best we can be," Howland said on Monday. "(I want) our very best in our preparation, in our effort, and (in execution) at both ends of the floor the best we can. That's all I can ask as a coach. That's all we want. And to have fun doing it and really being together."

You can watch Howland's full Monday media session in the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.