Mississippi State men's hoops to battle Clemson

Another piece of Mississippi State men's basketball's non-conference schedule was announced on Wednesday as the Bulldogs will face Clemson in their first game of the upcoming Cancun Challenge. Here is the full release, courtesy of MSU media relations:

The Mississippi State men’s basketball program will take on Clemson for the second time in three seasons to open the Cancun Challenge announced Wednesday by tournament organizers.

Tip time is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. CT televised by CBS Sports Network on Tuesday, November 24. The Bulldogs are scheduled to face either Purdue or Illinois State the following day. The two-day event has been moved from Cancun, Mexico to Eastern Florida State College located in Melbourne, Florida.

Mississippi State and Clemson have met four times on the hardwood with the Bulldogs taking the last matchup, 82-71, on December 8, 2018 as part of the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, New Jersey. The Bulldogs knocked down a program single-game mark 19 three-pointers, and Lamar Peters led the way with a career-best 28 points.

Clemson has posted 20-plus wins during two of the last three seasons highlighted by a trip to the 2018 NCAA Sweet 16 under Brad Brownell. The Tigers are slated to return four of their top five scorers from a season ago headed by Aamir Sims who averaged 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Clemson also has inked ESPN top 50 recruit P.J. Hall out of Roebuck, South Carolina.