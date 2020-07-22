Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Mississippi State men's hoops to battle Clemson

Joel Coleman

Another piece of Mississippi State men's basketball's non-conference schedule was announced on Wednesday as the Bulldogs will face Clemson in their first game of the upcoming Cancun Challenge. Here is the full release, courtesy of MSU media relations:

The Mississippi State men’s basketball program will take on Clemson for the second time in three seasons to open the Cancun Challenge announced Wednesday by tournament organizers.

Tip time is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. CT televised by CBS Sports Network on Tuesday, November 24. The Bulldogs are scheduled to face either Purdue or Illinois State the following day. The two-day event has been moved from Cancun, Mexico to Eastern Florida State College located in Melbourne, Florida.

Mississippi State and Clemson have met four times on the hardwood with the Bulldogs taking the last matchup, 82-71, on December 8, 2018 as part of the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, New Jersey. The Bulldogs knocked down a program single-game mark 19 three-pointers, and Lamar Peters led the way with a career-best 28 points.

Clemson has posted 20-plus wins during two of the last three seasons highlighted by a trip to the 2018 NCAA Sweet 16 under Brad Brownell. The Tigers are slated to return four of their top five scorers from a season ago headed by Aamir Sims who averaged 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Clemson also has inked ESPN top 50 recruit P.J. Hall out of Roebuck, South Carolina.

Mississippi State won 11 of its last 15 SEC games to earn a top 4 finish in the conference standings, the program’s highest overall regular season finish since 2010-11. The Bulldogs have tucked away three consecutive 20-plus win seasons under Howland. The last time the program accomplished that feat was the 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. The 68 victories also are the fourth-highest total in program history for a three-year span.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cohen confident football will be played this year

Mississippi State Bulldogs athletic director John Cohen is unsure of time frame, but believes football season will happen

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football's Kylin Hill believes he's set to shine in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense

Hill led the SEC in rushing yardage in the regular season last year and is expected to be relied on more in the passing game now.

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: The Rumblings rumble again

It's another anything-goes edition of the T&L Rumblings.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football's Kylin Hill gets key to hometown

Hill was recognized in Columbus, Mississippi.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State basketball's Zimmerman promoted

Former Bulldog player has been graduate assistant the last two seasons.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill chosen as one of SEC's best by SI team publishers

Hill cracks preseason Top 10 list of SEC players.

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Classic edition – MSU wins a crazy Egg Bowl

A replay of the post-Egg Bowl edition of T&L

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State loses an opponent off its 2020 football schedule

SWAC announces it is postponing all scheduled fall football contests

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State announces shift to mobile ticketing

Move being made for convenience and safety reasons.

Joel Coleman

SI All-American candidate breakdown: Mississippi State Bulldogs commit Brandon Buckhaulter

Wide receiver could one day flourish in Mike Leach's Air-Raid offense

Joel Coleman