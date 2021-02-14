Mississippi State-Ole Miss game postponed

Impending winter weather has thrown another wrench into the Mississippi State women's basketball schedule.

MSU's game at Ole Miss, originally scheduled for Sunday (February 14) has been postponed. The game was first set to be played at 3 p.m. central time, then was bumped up to 1 p.m. due to the expectation the weather situation might deteriorate. Finally, the game was postponed altogether. No makeup date has been determined as of yet.

This becomes the latest change in what has been an ever-evolving Bulldogs hoops schedule. MSU has already seen multiple adjustments to its slate since the season began in late November.

State has had five games cancelled altogether this year. The Bulldogs added an impromptu non-conference game against Jackson State earlier in the season. They then played Kentucky earlier than scheduled.

More recently, MSU's February 4 home game against Tennessee was postponed to this coming Tuesday (February 16). The Bulldogs and Lady Volunteers are set for a 4 p.m. tip off that day, however that game too might be in danger.

With ice and snow accumulations expected in Starkville over the course of Sunday and Monday, and the temperature not expected to climb back over the freezing point until Wednesday, there is certainly a chance Tuesday's action could potentially get postponed as well.

Whenever Mississippi State plays again, the Bulldogs will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak. MSU currently has an 8-6 overall record with a 3-5 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.