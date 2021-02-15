MSU-Tennessee women's game postponed again

Perhaps the third time will be the charm.

For the second time this year, Mississippi State's women's basketball game against Tennessee has been postponed. The Bulldogs and Lady Volunteers were scheduled to play a 4 p.m. central contest on Tuesday in Starkville, but winter weather across the Southeast has altered that. No makeup date has been announced as of yet.

Tuesday's game was actually already a rescheduled game itself. That means – assuming it is indeed made up – it'll be the third different date in which MSU and Tennessee has tried to play.

The two schools were first set to meet back on February 4, but that got postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program. And now the makeup date has to be made up too.

Of course schedule alterations have become normal for this year's MSU women's basketball team. This week alone, State has had two postponements after Sunday's game at Ole Miss was also pushed back to an undetermined date due to inclement weather.

State has had five games cancelled altogether this year as part of the consistent shakeups. The Bulldogs also added an impromptu non-conference game against Jackson State earlier in the season. They then played Kentucky earlier than originally scheduled.

MSU is next slated to play at Auburn on Thursday night at 8 p.m. central. The Bulldogs will take an 8-6 overall record into their next game. State has a 3-5 mark in Southeastern Conference play. MSU has lost four games in a row.

