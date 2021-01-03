Wildcats outlast Bulldogs in overtime

Mississippi State still has some growing to do. So said MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson after her No. 12 Bulldogs fell 92-86 in overtime to No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday.

In a game never separated by more than six points, the Wildcats proved to be a bit too much for the Bulldogs on this day and the loss left MSU with kinks to iron out moving forward.

“We’ve got to grow up," McCray-Penson said. "I think we’re good enough, but individually and as a team, we’ve got to grow up and if we don’t, we’ll have games like this.”

Mississippi State (6-2, 1-1) had its moments and standout performances. Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Rickea Jackson's 23 points. Aliyah Matharu totaled 19. Jessika Carter had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. But it was what MSU didn't do that ended up making all the difference.

MSU's Rickea Jackson dribbles against Kentucky on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

The Bulldogs couldn't keep down reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Rhyne Howard. Despite limiting Howard to only eight points over the first three quarters, Howard was red hot down the stretch to carry Kentucky (9-1, 2-0).

Howard scored 25 of her 33 points over the course of the fourth quarter and overtime. She was 8-for-13 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range over the game's last two stanzas to lift the Wildcats. She also had 10 rebounds and six assists in an all-around stellar showing.

"I think we had some people get winded and we lost her," McCray-Penson said of State failing to contain Howard in the game's pivotal minutes. "That's where a great player can just make you forget about her, then she torched us."

Even with Howard's surge, the Bulldogs had their chances to win. State actually led by six points with just over three minutes left in regulation. However the Wildcats went on a 9-0 run and it took an old-fashioned three-point play from Carter to tie the game at 78-all and force overtime.

In the extra period though, Howard finished the job for Kentucky. State led by four points with under 2:30 left, but Howard drilled a trey to get the Wildcats back within one. Later, with the game tied at 84, Howard made a layup, drew a foul and hit the free throw to put Kentucky up by three. The Wildcats never trailed again.

Despite shooting 49 percent overall as a team, including 41 percent from beyond the arc, it just wasn't enough for MSU. Even controlling Howard for three quarters wasn't good enough for the Bulldogs to get the job done.

Now the Bulldogs prepare to return to action on Thursday at 5 p.m. central at Florida. Against the Gators, MSU will try to show signs of being the more complete team McCray-Penson is striving to make her group moving forward.

“I don’t want to give up 92 points to a team," McCray-Penson said. "That’s not me and that’s not us.”

