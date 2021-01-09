Coming together: Bulldogs use team effort to top Commodores

MSU has now won three of its first four SEC games

Of the eight Mississippi State players that got on the floor in MSU's game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, forward Cameron Matthews was next to last in terms of minutes played. Yet the freshman forward arguably ended up having the biggest moment of anyone on a team that seems to be coming more and more together with each passing contest.

Matthews came off the bench and immediately forced a turnover with only three seconds left as the Bulldogs held on to defeat the Commodores 84-81. It was the latest example of how every single piece of MSU's squad seems to be playing a part. As a result, State has now won eight of its last 10 games overall.

"There’s a great sense of understanding of everybody’s role," MSU head coach Ben Howland said. "Our guys really like each other. We have great leadership within the team, starting with Abdul (Ado) and starting with D.J. (Stewart) and including Iverson (Molinar) and Tolu (Smith). Those guys do a great job leading. I think Jalen (Johnson), as a fifth-year player, has been a tremendous leader for us and for our younger guys. It has really been good. I think our guys are really supporting one another and we’ve got a good feeling in that locker room."

Whether it's the veterans or the youngsters, the Bulldogs certainly all seem to be finding their strides playing their individual parts. It was all on display Saturday as MSU improved to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in Southeastern Conference action. Vanderbilt fell to 4-5 overall and 0-3 in league play.

Everywhere you looked, there was a Bulldog pulling his share of the weight. There was Matthews at the end. Matthews came off the bench and immediately caused the ball to get away from Vanderbilt star Scotty Pippen, Jr. With MSU up by two, Pippen was attempting to tie or win the game for the Commodores. Matthews didn't allow him the chance.

"He’s a tough dude," Molinar said of Matthews. "Especially to come in as a freshman and be able to make the plays, it’s really big and I’m really happy for him."

Matthews' moment helped seal a win in which the foundation was laid by his teammates playing their own parts. There was Molinar, who continues to look like a budding star. He scored a game-high 24 points and tied for the team lead with eight rebounds. Smith had 18 points and seven boards. Stewart scored 16. Johnson tallied 10. Ado came up just short of a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds. Deivon Smith and Quinten Post also contributed off the bench, combining for seven points and seven rebounds.

At the moment for MSU, no matter who Howland sends out or when, that particular Bulldog is contributing.

"I’m proud of them," Howland said. "I’m proud of how they’re playing together and playing unselfishly and really happy for one another."

Even with State's cohesiveness on display, Vanderbilt still provided a scare. MSU out-shot the Commodores 61 percent to 42 percent, but Vanderbilt hung around and had a chance to win because of its success from deep. The Commodores were 15-of-33 when shooting 3s.

"It’s tough," Tolu Smith said of defending all the treys. "Everybody can spread the floor. It forces our bigs to guard the perimeter (and it’s a) lot less shot blocking…They shot it great. We’ve just got to work on that."

Vanderbilt's success on the perimeter wasn't enough though. The Commodores did lead by as many as seven points in the first half, but MSU soon erased that deficit, took a lead with 5:42 to go in the opening period and had at least a slim advantage the rest of the way.

It locked down State's second road win in SEC play this year. The Bulldogs are now 2-0 in league road games having also bested Georgia on its home floor.

MSU is winning games away from Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs are winning games against top-ranked teams as they did this past Tuesday when they defeated No. 13 Missouri.

Even when State falters as it did in a double-overtime loss to Kentucky last weekend, the Bulldogs claim they're using such things as teaching moments.

"Kentucky was definitely a learning lesson overall – just being able to close out games and being mature," Tolu Smith said. "I feel like overall we’ve just worked on that and gotten better each game."

State of course has now responded to the loss to the Wildcats by winning back-to-back conference games. Momentum and confidence seem to be on the rise. Now, the Bulldogs just have to find a way to maintain it. That's what State will try to do this coming Wednesday when the team returns to action hosting Texas A&M at 8 p.m. central.

"We want to keep it rolling," Molinar said. "We’re staying humble. We’re going to keep working hard and we’re going to listen to the coaches and keep working and keep being humble."

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

MSU forward Tolu Smith

MSU guard Iverson Molinar

MSU head coach Ben Howland

