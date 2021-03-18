Yemiyah Morris looking to be a graduate transfer

Morris becomes the fourth player to announce plans to leave the MSU women's basketball program

For the fourth time in nine days and second time on Thursday, a Mississippi State women's basketball player has said she's looking to move on from the Bulldogs.

The latest is center Yemiyah Morris, who took to social media on Thursday afternoon and revealed she plans to complete her college basketball career as a graduate transfer at another school.

"I'd like to thank the fans and community for your love and support of me and my teammates the last two years in Starkville," a statement posted to Morris' Twitter account read. "To my teammates, I've loved the two years I've gotten to grow with you all, and I wish you guys all the best. I am on track to earn my bachelor's degree from Mississippi State University, and then I will spend my final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer. Forever a Bulldog! Hail State!"

Joining Morris in announcing transfer plans on Thursday was forward/center Sidney Cooks. Guards Xaria Wiggins and JaMya Mingo-Young have also announced they are looking to leave Mississippi State.

At least in the cases of Cooks and Morris, their transfers were expected. Both individuals went through senior ceremonies with MSU before the Bulldogs' final home game.

As for Morris, she concludes her two-year MSU career averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game over 48 contests.

Yemiyah Morris has announced she plans to conclude her college basketball career outside of Mississippi State, as a graduate transfer. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

