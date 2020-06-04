McCray-Penson adds two Bulldogs

New Mississippi State women's basketball head coach Nikki McCray-Penson has added some reinforcements. The Bulldogs announced Thursday that guard Caterrion Thompson and center Charlotte Kohl are headed to Starkville. Here are the details, courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Nikki McCray-Penson announced the additions of Caterrion Thompson and Charlotte Kohl to the 2020 signing class on Thursday.

“Both Caterrion and Charlotte are pieces l believe that fit into the championship puzzle that we are building at MSU,” said McCray-Penson. “We are thrilled to have Caterrion join our Bulldog family. She has high character and a great work ethic. She fills an immediate need with her experience and ability to consistently knock down open shots. I am excited about the development potential of Charlotte. She also has a high character. Her size, length and skill put her in a position to have a bright future.”

Thompson, a graduate transfer from Bowling Green, is coming off a stellar season with the Falcons, averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. The high-scoring guard posted in double digits a team-high 23 times, including eight games of 20 points or more. She also posted two double-doubles during the campaign.

Thompson is known for her 3-point shooting. Last season, she knocked down 66 threes and shot 37 percent from beyond the arc, which ranked 71st in the nation. As a sophomore, she ranked second in the MAC with a 42-percent clip. In three seasons at Bowling Green, she has amassed 115 total 3-pointers.

A skilled center, Kohl was a member of the German National U16 and U18 Teams as well as the 3X3 U18 National Team. She guided her squad to a second-place finish at the 2017 national high school championship. An all-star at the 2015 FIBA Camp, she attended Theo Koch Schule in Grünberg, which cooperates with the Basketball Internat Grünberg, a basketball academy for girls.