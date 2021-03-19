Why did the MSU women not play in the WNIT?

Mississippi State's 2020-21 women's basketball season is done, but questions certainly remain.

In the aftermath of a disappointing year, MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson met with reporters on Friday and provided answers to many of the questions that have surrounded the Bulldogs ever since their season concluded with a loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament. (If you haven't seen it already, you can watch McCray-Penson's full press conference with the video at the top of this page.)

Been wondering why MSU declined to participate in the WNIT? Curious about what McCray-Penson thinks of several of her players entering the transfer portal? Here's a look at the answers to some of your questions.

How does McCray-Penson describe the year?

Just about everyone has an opinion on what went wrong for MSU this season. Odds are, you have your own thoughts on the situation. But what does McCray-Penson think? She began her Friday press conference going into detail on the last few months. Here's what she said:

"Mississippi State is a championship program. That is the standard. That is the standard. We did not get to the (NCAA) Tournament. That’s not our standard. That’s not my standard as a coach. That’s not my standard as a former player and obviously that’s not our standard as an institution. We were marked with some challenges and I’m not using that as an excuse by any means, but the pandemic along with a new staff, a new system – it added to the challenges. For me, at the end of the day, we want to make sure that our kids are able to navigate through that. But those challenges were real. And not to mention the stops, the starts and the pauses of the season. It didn’t allow us to have any consistency or momentum. Everybody was hit with COVID, but we, internally as a team, we got hit with COVID. We went through a period…where we had two games in 30-something days. But on the positive, we were able to have some resilience and we made it through the season. For that, I’m really thankful for. But championship teams go through adversity. Championship teams have resiliency. And my job as the head coach and the leader of this program is to get us back to our championship level. That is what I’m committed to."

So why give up the WNIT opportunity?

You likely know by now that the Bulldogs could've at least kept playing this season by participating in the WNIT. MSU, however, declined the invite. But why? Why give up on a chance to maybe compete a few more times and possibly get some of the sour taste of 2020-21 out of the mouth? Here's why, according to McCray-Penson, as she also let it be known not playing in the WNIT was her call:

"I talked with administration and I made that decision. We want to get back to that championship level. That starts now. We don’t want to waste any time and that process has started right now. Again, the evaluation period, recapping the season, that to me is the biggest thing in getting us back where we want to go. That was it. It was we want to start right now."

And how does not playing in the WNIT speed up MSU's process to get back where it wants to be? Is it to allow the players that want to transfer to go ahead and start the process on that or what? Here's what McCray-Penson said:

"For me, it’s not so much about them going into the portal, it is about us. It’s about seeing and having conversations with (our team) – where they are physically, where they are mentally – again, we had to navigate through a lot this year and we want to start now in getting us back to that championship level. You’ve got to have conversations now. You’ve got to see where these players are now. And that was it. It’s a lot that goes into it. It’s not just our coaches. It’s administration. It’s strength and conditioning. It’s now. We have to have a plan now because the goal is to get back to that championship level because Mississippi State is a championship program. That is the standard. That’s the standard."

Speaking of the transfers what about those?

Mississippi State has had four players enter the transfer portal in the two weeks since MSU's season ended.

Guards Xaria Wiggins and JaMya Mingo-Young, along with post players Sidney Cooks and Yemiyah Morris have all announced plans to leave MSU. So how is McCray-Penson feeling about all that:

"I think in terms of the transfers, it’s part of the norm. I have to say every player that I have coached, I care for. I care for every player that I’ve coached. I thank the players that have been a part of this program and I have wished them well…It’s not just our program, it’s every program as you can see. Three or four players are transferring at a time. But they have had to navigate through a lot. Anytime there’s a coaching change, you have to navigate. So you just have to wish them well, and then for me, my focus is on us getting back to that championship level."

And will there be any further transfers away from the Bulldogs?

"I can tell you that I have players that are committed to staying. I'm not going to get into specifics. But I have players that are committed to staying with this program and committed to me and committed to our vision right now."

McCray-Penson went on to say she has eight players that are committed to sticking with the Bulldogs.

And as for filling those now-empty spots on the MSU roster, how important will it be for State to replenish its own self through the transfer portal?

“It’s very important and as coaches we all talk. It’s a gamet of emotions when it comes to this transfer portal because last year they were awarded the COVID year and this year it’s a one-time transfer. You don’t know if they’re going to be able to play right away but the committee will make that decision here within the next month. We’re going to get players that fit our mold that are high character, blue collar and can help us win championships. That’s it. There are a lot of players in the portal and we have to have a certain player based on what this program was built on. I have to have a certain player here.”

