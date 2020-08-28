Mississippi State basketball picks up commitment from ESPN Top 100 recruit KeShawn Murphy

An ESPN Top 100 recruit says he's coming to Starkville.

Mississippi State men's basketball picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2021 on Friday as KeShawn Murphy, rated as a four-star power forward by ESPN, announced he is committed to the Bulldogs. Murphy revealed the news in a video posted on Twitter.

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for every opportunity he's given me throughout my entire life," Murphy said in the video. "Without him, no blessing I've received would have been possible. I'd like to thank my mom, dad and brother and also peers who have helped me along the way. Thanks to each and every coach who got me to where I am today.

"Basketball has always been something I've...dedicated myself to, growing up as a kid in Birmingham, Alabama. Throughout the years, I've been working extremely hard to prepare for this moment. Without further ado, I'll be taking my talents to Mississippi State University. Go Bulldogs."

Murphy chose Mississippi State over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Western Kentucky and UAB. He was actually previously committed to Western Kentucky before backing off of that pledge last month.

Murphy was an All-State performer for Ramsay High School in Birmingham last year. Murphy, listed as 6-foot-10 and 222 pounds by 247Sports, scored an average of 21 points per game last season and brought down 12.5 rebounds per contest.

KeShawn Murphy (No. 3) takes a shot in a game last season. (Photo by Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser)

