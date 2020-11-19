Reggie Perry chosen in second round of NBA Draft

Make it two Mississippi State players picked in this year's NBA Draft. Forward Reggie Perry joined former Bulldog teammate Robert Woodard II as players taken in the second round of the draft on Wednesday night. After Woodard was taken with the 40th overall selection earlier on Wednesday, Perry was chosen 57th overall moments later.

And much as Woodard was chosen by the Memphis Grizzlies but is ultimately expected to end up with the Sacramento Kings pending a draft-night deal, Perry was picked by the Los Angeles Clippers but is expected to land with the Brooklyn Nets as the result of a transaction.

Perry was selected as this past season's Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Year by The Associated Press. He was MSU's first AP SEC Player of the Year in 16 seasons.

Perry won the accolade behind a monster 2019-20 campaign. He averaged 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Over the course of his two years as a Bulldog, Perry played in 65 total games with 49 starts. He had 26 career double-doubles over that span. That total is the most by a MSU player following their sophomore season dating back to 1972-73 when freshmen became eligible to play college basketball. Additionally, Perry's 868 career points are the fourth most for a MSU player during their freshman and sophomore seasons only behind Jamont Gordon (974), Ray White (881) and Rickey Brown (869).

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.