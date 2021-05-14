D.J. Stewart to Remain in NBA Draft and Won't Return to MSU

D.J. Stewart's days as a Bulldog are done.

The Mississippi State guard – who previously announced he was entering the NBA Draft process but maintaining his college eligibility – has now signed with an agent, thus taking away the possibility he could return to MSU. Multiple sources have confirmed Stewart's decision to Cowbell Corner after several outlets reported Stewart's actions on Thursday.

Stewart's departure from State is a key loss for the Bulldogs. Stewart was second on MSU's team in points (16 per game) and led the Bulldogs in assists this past year as he helped guide State to an 18-15 overall record and the school's first-ever appearance in the NIT championship game. Had he returned for the upcoming season, Stewart was expected to join fellow guard Iverson Molinar in anchoring the State backcourt for a Bulldog team with NCAA Tournament aspirations.

MSU will maintain its lofty goals for 2021-22 as it features a solid core including Molinar, forward Tolu Smith, along with recent transfers D.J. Jeffries and Garrison Brooks. However the Bulldogs now know they'll be chasing their ambitions without the help of Stewart. The Grace, Mississippi, native turns his attention to trying to fulfill his own dreams.

"Playing in the NBA has always been a goal of mine since I was a child, and I've worked relentlessly to be able to achieve that goal," Stewart said in his statement released last month when he announced he was entering the NBA Draft process.

As for the Bulldogs, they're now expected to look to the transfer portal to try and find one, or possibly two more guards to add to their roster and help make up for the loss of Stewart.

