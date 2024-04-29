UAB Transfer Guard Commits to Mississippi State Women's Basketball
Denim DeShields has committed to Mississippi State women's basketball. She has spent her first two seasons at UAB and has been productive both years.
She made 30 starts in her freshman season and was selected to the All-Conference USA freshman team. The Atlanta native had 19 games in double figures and five games of 20+ plus, including her career-high 36 points against Florida International.
She wrapped up the 2022-2023 season, averaging 12.9 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. The 5-5 guard followed up her stellar freshman campaign with another solid season.
DeShields made 31 starts and showed her passing ability. She raised her assist per-game average to five, including a career-high 11 assists against SMU.
She totaled 170 assists on the season, which was good enough for fourth all-time in a single season for the Blazers. She was selected to the American Athletic Conference Third Team after putting up 13.4 points a game, three rebounds, and 5.3 assists.
This is an excellent addition to MSU head coach Sam Purcell's squad for scoring and passing. Jerkaila Jordan is returning to MSU next season, and she will likely handle a lot of the scoring, but they needed a true point guard, and DeShields will fill that role nicely.