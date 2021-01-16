FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Nikki McCray-Penson previews Top-15 matchup with Texas A&M

Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from loss to Alabama
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State is looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Alabama this past Thursday, but the Bulldogs are facing an incredibly tough challenge on Sunday in the form of No. 7 Texas A&M. Above, watch MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson's most recent press conference as she provides a glimpse of where her team stands headed into the game against the Aggies. Also, here's a quick look at the game and how you can follow along on Sunday:

  • What: No. 14 Mississippi State (8-3, 3-2) at No. 7 Texas A&M (12-1, 4-1)
  • Where: Reed Arena – College Station, Texas
  • When: Noon central on Sunday, January 17, 2021
  • TV/Video: ESPN2 and online via ESPN.com/ESPN app
  • Radio/Audio: MSU Radio Network (Click here for affiliates)

