WATCH: Nikki McCray-Penson previews Top-15 matchup with Texas A&M

Mississippi State is looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Alabama this past Thursday, but the Bulldogs are facing an incredibly tough challenge on Sunday in the form of No. 7 Texas A&M. Above, watch MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson's most recent press conference as she provides a glimpse of where her team stands headed into the game against the Aggies. Also, here's a quick look at the game and how you can follow along on Sunday:

What: No. 14 Mississippi State (8-3, 3-2) at No. 7 Texas A&M (12-1, 4-1)

No. 14 Mississippi State (8-3, 3-2) at No. 7 Texas A&M (12-1, 4-1) Where: Reed Arena – College Station, Texas

Reed Arena – College Station, Texas When: Noon central on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Noon central on Sunday, January 17, 2021 TV/Video: ESPN2 and online via ESPN.com/ESPN app

ESPN2 and online via ESPN.com/ESPN app Radio/Audio: MSU Radio Network (Click here for affiliates)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.